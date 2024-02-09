Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 90,203 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,203 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Vistra worth $38,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 6.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,273,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,170,000 after acquiring an additional 241,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,567,000 after buying an additional 97,349 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VST traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

