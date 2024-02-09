Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.76. 946,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,234. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

