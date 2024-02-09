Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 3,953,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,416,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Velocys Company Profile
Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
