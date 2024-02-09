Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 3,953,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,416,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.80.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

