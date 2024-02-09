VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 19.6%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 221,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 143,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Trading Up 23.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.32.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

