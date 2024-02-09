Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veralto Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $82.56 on Friday. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.27.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

