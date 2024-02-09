Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Veralto Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE VLTO opened at $82.56 on Friday. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.27.
Veralto Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
About Veralto
Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.
