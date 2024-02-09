Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.17. 122,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 195,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $231.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,507.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 21,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $63,229.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 21,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $63,229.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 456,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,953.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,995,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,437,851.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,337,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,546. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 896,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,448,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 455.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 308,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 207,624 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

