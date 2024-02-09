Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.53

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and traded as low as $9.48. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 89,734 shares changing hands.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.