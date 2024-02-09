Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Down 1.5%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46. 17,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 189,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Vintage Wine Estates Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $73.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,793 shares in the company, valued at $393,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 156,911 shares of company stock worth $88,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7,240.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

