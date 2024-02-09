W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.03 and last traded at $57.60. Approximately 1,457,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,327,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

