Wafra Inc. Buys 569,012 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 313.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,012 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 1.5% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $43,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,970,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

