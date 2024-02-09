Wafra Inc. Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.16. 2,821,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.12. The firm has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.72.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

