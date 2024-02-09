Wafra Inc. Has $57.67 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wafra Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 1.9% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Rockwell Automation worth $57,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

