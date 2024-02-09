Wafra Inc. Sells 96,162 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wafra Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 96,162 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,298. The firm has a market cap of $361.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $365.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

