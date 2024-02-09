Wafra Inc. Takes $25.26 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.57. 84,174,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,085,109. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $616.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

