Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.90

Shares of Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 39483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.5011 dividend. This is a boost from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.23%.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

