Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.93. 7,680,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,120,858. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

