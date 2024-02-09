Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.75-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.94. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.050 EPS.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $326.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.12. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $346.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 64.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth $40,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

