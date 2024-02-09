Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.750-12.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Waters also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.75-12.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Shares of WAT opened at $326.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $346.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

