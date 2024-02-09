Wealth Alliance Acquires 11,403 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. 1,963,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,762. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

