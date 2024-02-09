Wealth Alliance Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. 2,324,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

