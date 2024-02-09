Wealth Alliance Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VXF stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $166.56. 220,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,853. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $167.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average of $150.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

