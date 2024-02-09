Wealth Alliance Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.03. 5,914,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,085. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 85.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

