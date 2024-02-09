Wealth Alliance Has $1.80 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,619,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,158,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,137,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

