Wealth Alliance Has $4.36 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.48. The stock had a trading volume of 580,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,695. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

