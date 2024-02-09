Wealth Alliance Invests $2.68 Million in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. Wealth Alliance owned 0.32% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,847.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after buying an additional 1,045,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,895,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 360.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 191,404 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. 157,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,012. The stock has a market cap of $639.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

