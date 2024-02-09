Wealth Alliance Purchases 35,848 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 431,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. 230,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,617. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.