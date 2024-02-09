Wealth Alliance Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Alliance owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 486,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,918. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.