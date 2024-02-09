Wealth Alliance Sells 12,441 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,292. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

