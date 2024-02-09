Wealth Alliance Sells 174 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $561.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,630. The firm has a market cap of $242.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

