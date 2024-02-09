Wealth Alliance Sells 17,593 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

BATS EFG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.09. The company had a trading volume of 490,906 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

