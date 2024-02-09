Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.80

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 499934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 27,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 47,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

