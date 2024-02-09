Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition (NASDAQ:WTMAR) Trading Up 9%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMAR – Get Free Report) shares rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 331,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 934% from the average daily volume of 32,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

