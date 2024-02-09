WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Reaches $2.24 on Top Exchanges

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, WEMIX has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00004738 BTC on popular exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $811.43 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 952,204,847 coins and its circulating supply is 361,755,900 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 952,141,944.8441269 with 361,693,262.265236 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.22782153 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,591,223.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.