Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 980 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $175.50. 489,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

