Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,940,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,616,000 after purchasing an additional 743,200 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,001,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,396,000 after acquiring an additional 930,441 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,100.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.57. 5,079,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,934,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

