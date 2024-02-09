Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.65. 303,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,990. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

