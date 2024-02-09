Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VV stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.51. 158,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,472. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.63 and a one year high of $230.69. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.