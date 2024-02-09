Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,855. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.27 and a 200 day moving average of $167.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.