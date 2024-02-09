Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.06. 558,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,510. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

