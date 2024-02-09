Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. 2,670,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

