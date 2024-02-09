Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $80.26. 1,351,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

