Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 9,453,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,219,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

