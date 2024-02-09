Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.28. The company had a trading volume of 97,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,765. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $115.39.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

