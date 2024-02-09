Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,928. The firm has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $152.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.61.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

