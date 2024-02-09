Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $6.32 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,269 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,453,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after buying an additional 977,639 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,258,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. 338,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,587. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

