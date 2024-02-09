Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,409. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.47.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

