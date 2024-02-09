Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,495 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 6.0% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $32,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,939 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.69. 211,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

