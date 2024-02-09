Westaim (CVE:WED) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.75

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.75 and traded as low as C$3.55. Westaim shares last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 290,108 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Westaim from C$5.00 to C$5.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$495.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 31.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.66.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Westaim had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 93.33%. The business had revenue of C$33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.01332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

