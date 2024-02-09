Westaim (CVE:WED) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.75

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.75 and traded as low as C$3.55. Westaim shares last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 290,108 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Westaim from C$5.00 to C$5.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westaim
Westaim Price Performance
Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Westaim had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 93.33%. The business had revenue of C$33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.01332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Westaim
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westaim
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.