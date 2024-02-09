Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 12.6% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Western Midstream Partners worth $73,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,116,000 after buying an additional 131,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after buying an additional 622,108 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $330,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

