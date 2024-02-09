Western Union (NYSE:WU) Trading Down 6.4%

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 4,472,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,876,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WU. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

